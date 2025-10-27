First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 238,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

