Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,134,895 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6,865.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,895 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 86.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

