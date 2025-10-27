Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $333.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $334.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.09. The stock has a market cap of $556.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

