Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

