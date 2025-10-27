Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.13 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 84.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $212,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 391.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $228.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $232.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

