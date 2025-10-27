Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lifted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after purchasing an additional 773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $825.86 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $768.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.