Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $8.78 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 370.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.