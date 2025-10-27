Baer Investment Advisory LLC Sells 137 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Baer Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 5.9% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of ADI opened at $238.01 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

