Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $351,943,000. Amundi increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 52.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,265,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $238.01 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

