Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $64.22 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.50.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

