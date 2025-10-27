Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

