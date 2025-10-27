Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $296.48 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $296,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.