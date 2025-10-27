Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ndwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $680.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

