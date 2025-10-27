Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $409,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $573.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.04 and its 200 day moving average is $453.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.75.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

