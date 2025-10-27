Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day moving average is $264.07. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $310.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

