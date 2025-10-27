Wealth Watch Advisors INC Takes $514,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $306.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.67. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

