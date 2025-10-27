BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $167.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.26.

Blackstone stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.71%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

