McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $147,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $306.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average of $305.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

