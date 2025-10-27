Wealth Watch Advisors INC Buys 401 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 46.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 835,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,176 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

