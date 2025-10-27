Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average is $221.61. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

