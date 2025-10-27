Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 524,523 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,523 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $289,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $228.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $177.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $232.07.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

