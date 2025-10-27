Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,968,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

