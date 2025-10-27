Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $61.21 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

