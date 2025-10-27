Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $341.31 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Analog Devices worth $341,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 104.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 18,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $238.01 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

