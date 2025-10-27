Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 295,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

