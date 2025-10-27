Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.54 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

