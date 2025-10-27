Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4%

Tesla stock opened at $433.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day moving average is $341.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

