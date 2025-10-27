Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.59 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 73.70%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.