Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 12,033 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $617.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $590.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $618.42.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

