Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.