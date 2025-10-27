Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 7th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,039 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $386,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $622.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.92 and a 200 day moving average of $567.67. The stock has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $623.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.