First Command Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after buying an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

