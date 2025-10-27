Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 8.0%

IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $310.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

