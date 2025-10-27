Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

