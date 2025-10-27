New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average of $221.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

