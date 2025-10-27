Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2,408.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 79.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $281.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.88. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

