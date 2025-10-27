GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.26.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $154.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.71%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

