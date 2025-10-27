GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $154.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.71%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
