Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $333.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $334.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

