OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 3,863 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Argus set a $1,410.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.77 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,189.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

