Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

