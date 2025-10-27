Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.9% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,031 shares of company stock worth $14,177,895 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9%

ISRG opened at $546.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.32.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

