Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,059,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $421.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.