Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,119,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 21.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,495,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,533,000 after purchasing an additional 442,280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $52.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

