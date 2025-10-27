Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $91.37 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,075,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $303.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average is $255.82. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.53.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

