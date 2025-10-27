Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe stock opened at $353.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $327.50 and a one year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

