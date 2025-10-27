Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 279 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.07.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.75.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

