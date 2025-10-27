The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

