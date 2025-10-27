Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

C stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

