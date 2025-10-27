The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.