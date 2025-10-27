Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.01 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

